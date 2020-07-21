$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.42 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $17.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westrock by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

