Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.94 Million

Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to post sales of $204.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.48 million and the highest is $223.40 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $250.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $990.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.12 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE:HLI opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

