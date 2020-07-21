Capstar Financial (CSTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,659.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.