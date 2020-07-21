$501.04 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $501.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.90 million and the lowest is $489.93 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 370,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after acquiring an additional 363,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,953,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 749,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 215,154 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 625,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.