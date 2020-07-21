$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

