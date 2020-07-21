$77.51 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to post $77.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.42 million and the lowest is $75.60 million. AppFolio reported sales of $63.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $314.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.70 million to $318.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $385.43 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $388.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,782,689. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $152.77 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

