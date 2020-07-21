Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.16 Million

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post sales of $590.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $660.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Nomura Securities increased their target price on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TopBuild from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $3,468,815.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.36.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

