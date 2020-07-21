Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.32.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Hanmi Financial news, CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Ahn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $77,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

