Plantronics (PLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.18)-$0.22 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Plantronics stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $692.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.05. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Plantronics Company Profile
Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.
