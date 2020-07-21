Plantronics (PLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Plantronics has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.18)-$0.22 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plantronics stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $692.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.05. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

