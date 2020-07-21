Alaris Royalty (AD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

TSE AD opened at C$11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.78. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$5.83 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The company has a market cap of $426.35 million and a PE ratio of -24.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -339.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.19.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

