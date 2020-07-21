eBay (EBAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.