First Bancorp (FBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.60%. First Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

