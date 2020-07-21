Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $241.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.28 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $191.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $973.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $966.10 million to $981.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $916.41 million, with estimates ranging from $894.40 million to $992.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 80.5% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 206,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 91,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 292,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 142.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVH opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.