Brokerages Anticipate Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to report $203.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.70 million and the highest is $210.00 million. Fitbit reported sales of $313.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.00 million to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $3,422,914.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIT opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.99. Fitbit has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

