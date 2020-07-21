Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $7.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 million to $9.80 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $5.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $311.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $841.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $189.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $332.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPMC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $79,919,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

