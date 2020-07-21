Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $899.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to announce sales of $899.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $756.00 million. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.