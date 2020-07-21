Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $507.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.98. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.