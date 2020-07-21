Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HOG opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.18. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

