Oppenheimer Weighs in on UnitedHealth Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $353.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $303.46 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.09. The company has a market cap of $287.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.