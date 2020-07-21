Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($47.75) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.19 ($51.90).

EPA:ALO opened at €49.53 ($55.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.83 and a 200 day moving average of €41.70. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($41.99).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

