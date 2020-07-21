The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGE. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.71) price target (down previously from GBX 555 ($6.83)) on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.03) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 612.30 ($7.54).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 690.20 ($8.49) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 674.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 676.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.63 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.60 ($10.05).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

