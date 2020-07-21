Beazley’s (BEZ) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 575 ($7.08) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beazley to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 425 ($5.23) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 525 ($6.46) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 482.50 ($5.94).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.22) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($7.80).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

