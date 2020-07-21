Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Metro Bank to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 209.63 ($2.58).

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.40) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 516 ($6.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.54.

In other news, insider Daniel Frumkin bought 500,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £570,000 ($701,452.13). Also, insider Michael Snyder bought 17,500 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($16,797.93). In the last quarter, insiders bought 567,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,415,000.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

