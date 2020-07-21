HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.28) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec lowered HSBC to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.12) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price objective (up from GBX 405 ($4.98)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 447.81 ($5.51).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 374.30 ($4.61) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 741 ($9.12). The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 387.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 465.25.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 44,283 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

