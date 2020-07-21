Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Chariot Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.28. Chariot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of $7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

