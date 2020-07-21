Morgan Stanley Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $51.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.