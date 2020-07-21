Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

FREQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frequency Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $640.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $80,006.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,952 shares of company stock worth $1,555,989. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

