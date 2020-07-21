Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,507.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $186,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,069.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

