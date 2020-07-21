Piper Sandler Weighs in on PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

NYSE PNC opened at $102.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average of $118.96. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.