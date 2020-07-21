Sonoco Products Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Shares of SON stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 524.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

