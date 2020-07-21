Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

APAM stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,523,000 after buying an additional 1,045,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,962,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 344,331 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,058,000 after buying an additional 329,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 489,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

