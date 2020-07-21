Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Raised by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

NYSE:WFC opened at $24.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $80,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

