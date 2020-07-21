NEWMONT GOLD-TS to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NGT opened at C$86.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.19. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52-week low of C$44.00 and a 52-week high of C$96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

