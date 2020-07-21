Seaport Global Securities Comments on American Electric Power Company Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $86.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $165,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $2,106,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 149.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 38.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.