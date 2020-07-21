Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mimecast traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.49, approximately 692,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 945,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MIME. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,947,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,586 shares of company stock worth $15,704,792. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.25, a P/E/G ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.