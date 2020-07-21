Traders Purchase High Volume of Cimarex Energy Call Options (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the typical daily volume of 694 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.