Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $100.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Incyte traded as high as $110.01 and last traded at $109.69, approximately 1,388,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,821,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.11.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.