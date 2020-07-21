Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Five9 traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $118.24, 914,872 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,104,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.06.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,910,352 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -695.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.