Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pretium Resources traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.36, 2,272,138 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,407,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

