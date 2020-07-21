Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) shares rose 5.9% on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $57.47 and last traded at $57.44, approximately 407,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 730,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $537,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

