Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,893 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,042% compared to the typical volume of 516 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2,411.4% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 202.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 347,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 233,066 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61.

