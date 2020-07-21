Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 12.8% Following Insider Selling

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares fell 12.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $78.05 and last traded at $82.68, 78,227,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 315% from the average session volume of 18,834,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,025,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,272,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $201,108.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,685,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,228,607.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,262,256 shares of company stock valued at $142,676,647. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

