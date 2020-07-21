Financial Analysis: DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) versus Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eutelsat Communications and DISCO CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 DISCO CORP/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.33%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than DISCO CORP/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and DISCO CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications $1.48 billion 1.49 $382.55 million $1.65 5.76 DISCO CORP/ADR $1.30 billion 6.91 $254.43 million $1.42 35.15

Eutelsat Communications has higher revenue and earnings than DISCO CORP/ADR. Eutelsat Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISCO CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and DISCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 19.63% 12.78% 10.75%

Risk and Volatility

Eutelsat Communications has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DISCO CORP/ADR beats Eutelsat Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications S.A., a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks. It also provides broadband services that include consumer and SOHO, and enterprise broadband services; corporate and carrier networks; mobility services for maritime and air access; and direct interconnection services for government. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat, HOTBIRD, KA-SAT, FRANSAT, Eutelsat Broadband, Tooway, IP Easy, and NewsSpotter brands. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 39 satellites in geostationary orbit that provided capacity to international telecommunications operators and broadcasting companies for television and radio broadcasting services, as well as for business telecommunications services, multimedia applications, and messaging and positioning services. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, telecom operators, ISPs, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Eutelsat Communications S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

