Frontier Communications (FTRCQ) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS: FTRCQ) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Frontier Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications’ peers have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

54.1% of Frontier Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $8.11 billion -$5.91 billion -0.08 Frontier Communications Competitors $16.77 billion $845.00 million 16.26

Frontier Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications. Frontier Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Competitors 1128 2907 2665 155 2.27

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Frontier Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications -75.70% -0.12% 0.03% Frontier Communications Competitors -54.78% 2.12% 0.28%

Summary

Frontier Communications peers beat Frontier Communications on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 4.1 million customers and 3.5 million broadband subscribers in 29 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was founded in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

