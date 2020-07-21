Contrasting Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) & Scivanta Medical (NASDAQ:SCVM)

Scivanta Medical (OTCMKTS:SCVM) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Scivanta Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group $24.08 million 0.98 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -1.05

Scivanta Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scivanta Medical and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scivanta Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus price target of $8.81, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Scivanta Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Scivanta Medical and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scivanta Medical N/A N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group -110.80% -145.12% -39.55%

Risk & Volatility

Scivanta Medical has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Scivanta Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scivanta Medical Company Profile

Scivanta Medical Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of the Scivanta cardiac monitoring system. The company intends to acquire a new technology, product, or service. The company was formerly known as Medi-Hut Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

