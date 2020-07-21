ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) vs. Ballard Power Systems (OTCMKTS:BLDP) Financial Analysis

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems -35.47% -15.28% -11.59%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ITM Power and Ballard Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballard Power Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than ITM Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITM Power and Ballard Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.99 million 210.96 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $106.30 million 43.55 -$39.05 million ($0.16) -118.69

ITM Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats ITM Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products. In addition, it provides technology solutions comprising engineering services and technology transfer services, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Its products are applied to transit bus, rail, material handling, truck, marine, and infrastructure. The company markets its products in China, Germany, the United States, Japan, Belgium, Denmark, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, Taiwan, France, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, and internationally. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

