Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) versus Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Critical Comparison

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptorum Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $460,000.00 259.19 -$18.32 million ($1.03) -5.53 Aptorum Group $540,000.00 187.79 -$18.69 million N/A N/A

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptorum Group.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -158.98% -120.85% Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Aptorum Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.61%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aptorum Group.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Aptorum Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis. It also develops DS-300, an injectable nutrition product candidate for neonates; DS-200, an injectable nutrition product for use as a supplement to intravenous solutions; and DS-100, an injectable nerve block for the relief of intractable pain. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas. The company also focuses on the development of surgical robotics and medical devices; and operating outpatient clinic. Aptorum Group Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

