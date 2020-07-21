Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post $181.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.60 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $171.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $746.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.62 million to $768.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $776.78 million, with estimates ranging from $745.84 million to $835.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:HTA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

