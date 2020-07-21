Analysts Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BEST’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. BEST posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of BEST opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. BEST has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of BEST by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $69,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $10,286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BEST by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 350,716 shares in the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

