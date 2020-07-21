$306.36 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report sales of $306.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.70 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $687.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $19,762,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

